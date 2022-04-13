71° F Cloudy
Log in
Top story
News

College towns navigate pandemic challenges

College towns across the country took a huge financial hit as colleges closed their doors and canceled activities to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus, a panel of college and community leaders …

Program collects produce for community pantries

It is safe to say that spring is officially here; April showers bring May flowers. These spring rains also signal that gardening season is upon us. As you plan your garden this year, why not …

County panel OKs $1.7M gas control system for landfill

A Cortland County Legislature committee agreed unanimously Tuesday to send a resolution to spend $1.7 million on a methane-control system at the Cortland County Landfill to the county …

County looks at $460,000 courthouse roof project

County looks at $460,000 courthouse roof project A Cortland County Legislature committee voted Tuesday to send a resolution spending more than $459,000 to renovate the Cortland County Courthouse …

More news

Apr 13, 2022

View this issue

Browse other issues

Today in features

‘Be a good mom. Be present’
Grammy for Park years in the making
Lonnie Park was summoning the spirit of his parents, Sally and Leonard, on Sunday night — sitting in the audience of the 64th Annual Grammy Award Ceremony in Las Vegas. The 53-year-old …
Sportsmen make their own ammo
Rich Kearney has been making his own shotgun ammunition for 50 years. It’s not a big deal, he says. Almost everyone he knows does it. The Cortlandville man, a retired science teacher and …
‘The Joy Art Can Bring’
“The Joy Art Can Bring” exhibit, sponsored by Cortland Arts Connect, features 15 watercolors by Donna Rae Marsh, a Cortland resident who died Feb. 5 at the age of 74. The exhibit, on …
A life of serving, caring
Pat Haviland jumped into nursing after high school, as soon as she completed a BOCES program for her licensed practical nurse certification. “I just wanted to work with people,” she …
Lots to think about and enjoy in ‘Company’
People who like to talk, explore and revel in relationships will most likely enjoy “Company,” a musical comedy that opened Saturday at SUNY Cortland’s Dowd Fine Arts Theatre. The …
Sponsored Content

Leg, foot pain after walking or exercise can be a sign of a stress fracture

Stress fractures are common injuries that begin with repetitive and excessive stress on a bone, usually involving the leg or foot. Unlike a traumatic bone fracture, many patients overlook the …
Death notices
TOMPKINS — Howard L. Tompkins, 68, of DeRuyter, died April 7, 2022. There are no calling hours or funeral service. Smith Funeral Home, DeRuyter, has arrangements.
LANZA — Joseph A. Lanza, 31, of 6 Community Drive, Groton, died April 2, 2022. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the Zirbel Funeral Home, Groton.
HORNER — Laurence Horner, 80, of Marathon, died April 5, 2022. Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 13 at the Wright-Beard Funeral Home, Cortland. A graveside service will follow …
HOUSTON — Marlin J. “Pat” Houston, 71, of Groton, died April 1, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Zirbel Funeral Home, 115 William St., Groton.
Sports

Big first half lifts Trojans

Hunter Riehlman had the ball behind the cage with just over nine minutes left in the first half, sprinted to the right side of the goal, took a shot with the goal to his back and scored. The Homer …

Purple Tiger baseball squad wins 3rd in row

The Cortland baseball team started slow, but finished strong as the Purple Tigers poured on nine runs in the fifth and sixth inning to run away with an 11-2 victory over East Syracuse-Minoa Tuesday …

Homer softball squad loses big to CBA in 5-inning game

The Homer softball team ran into a buzzsaw in CBA Tuesday afternoon at Homer Junior High School, falling 24-2 in five innings. CBA is 2-0 to start the season and has beat Skaneateles and West …

SUNY Cortland softball team splits twinbill with RPI

Playing its first home games of the season, the SUNY Cortland softball team split a non-league doubleheader with RPI. The Red Dragons won the first game in five innings, 10-2, before losing the …

More sports

Living & Leisure
Special sections

© Copyright 2022 Cortland Standard
Privacy policy
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions